Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Telemundo suspends 7 for offensive gesture

June 29, 2018 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo has suspended five actors and two television hosts for making an offensive gesture following South Korea’s victory over Germany in the World Cup.

The U.S.-based media outlet says it suspended five actors from its drama about drug trafficking “El Senor de los Cielos,” as well as James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme, hosts of the show “Un Nuevo Dia.”

South Korea’s 2-0 victory Wednesday in Russia allowed Mexico to advance to the next round. Those suspended pulled at the sides of their eyes.

Telemundo said in a statement that the gesture was “totally offensive and insensitive toward the Asian community.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

A video of the gesture was posted to the Instagram account of actor Carmen Aub, but later removed. Aub says her intention was not to offend.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington