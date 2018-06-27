The Latest: Prince William visits Palestinian refugee camp

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Latest on Prince William’s Middle East visit (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Prince William has visited a Palestinian refugee camp and facilities run by a U.N. agency in the West Bank.

The prince visited a school and a clinic in the Jalazoun refugee camp in Ramallah on Wednesday. Both facilities are run by UNWRA, the U.N. relief program that provides health care, education and social services to some 5 million Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Media reported that William was served humus and other local dishes for lunch in Ramallah, where he also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Footage showed William wearing sunglasses as he sat outside watching a traditional Arab folk dance.

The Palestinians have been eager to welcome the prince, hoping his visit will give them a boost as they struggle with a Trump administration they consider biased in favor of Israel.

___

2:30 p.m.

Prince William has arrived in the West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Duke of Cambridge was greeted on Wednesday by an honor guard before sitting down with the Palestinian leader.

The prince is the first member of the British royal family to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Though the trip is being billed as non-political, the prince is meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders and visiting sites at the heart of the century-old conflict.

For the 36-year-old William, it marks a high-profile visit that could burnish his international credentials.

___

11:50 a.m.

Prince William is visiting Israel’s cultural and financial capital of Tel Aviv and meeting young artists and entrepreneurs.

The Duke of Cambridge began the second full day of his historic royal visit to Israel Wednesday by strolling Tel Aviv’s trendy Rothschild Boulevard, named after the late 19th-century British-Jewish banker and philanthropist who contributed greatly to the Jewish community in the Holy Land. There he met Netta Barzilai, winner of this year’s Eurovision song contest, and had a cold drink at one of the boulevard’s famous kiosks.

He then attended a cultural event at a museum where he met young people engaged in youth activism.

The prince, second in line to the throne, then travels to the West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

