The Associated Press
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

June 26, 2018 2:32 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 24, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Minecraft. Mojang

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

9. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

10. Afterlight 2, Afterlight Collective, Inc

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, StreamGoogle, Inc.

4. Telemundo Deportes – En Vivo, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

5. Helix Jump,Voodoo

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Fortnite, Epic Games

10. Google Maps – GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Notability,Ginger Labs

5. Toca Mystery House,Toca Boca AB

6. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

9. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

10.Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Publishing

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. Helix Jump, Voodoo

3. Love Balls, Super Tapx

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Fortnite, Epic Games

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. DIY Fashion Star, Baby Education Animal Weather Toys LTD.

8. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

9. Tank Stars, Playgendary

10.Color Road!,Voodoo

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

