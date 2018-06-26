Listen Live Sports

Tycoon’s son who wrote novel about evil sentenced for murder

June 26, 2018 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Canadian real estate tycoon’s son who wrote a graphic novel that features gruesome killings has been sentenced to life in prison for the torture and mutilation of a live-in girlfriend who had just given birth to their child in California.

A Los Angeles jury last week found Blake Leibel guilty of first-degree murder, torture and aggravated mayhem for the 2016 slaying of Iana Kasian.

A judge on Tuesday cited the 37-year-old defendant’s “profound brutality” in handing down the life term — without the possibility of parole.

The case made headlines in Canada, where his father, Lorne Leibel, built a fortune constructing homes in the Toronto area.

Blake Leibel is the creator of the 2010 graphic novel “Syndrome,” which follows a mad doctor’s experiments on a serial killer.

