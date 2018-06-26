Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks dip as trade tensions weigh on US tech sector

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower on Tuesday, as moves by the U.S to gain an upper hand on trade with China weighed on the technology sector. Tech stocks have been the pillar of the Wall Street’s long-running bull market.

Major U.S. benchmarks finished broadly lower Monday. The S&P 500 index dropped 1.4 percent to 2,717.07, its worst loss since April 6. The Dow Jones industrial average fell for the ninth time in 10 days, losing 1.3 percent to 24,252.80. The Nasdaq composite shed 2.1 percent to 7,532.01. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 1.7 percent to 1,657.51.

Advertisement

Stocks tumbled on reports that the Trump administration plans to limit exports of some high-tech products to China, and also limit investment in technology firms by companies with substantial Chinese ownership.

U.S. efforts to secure a pole position in trade are seeing some hit back. Iconic American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said it would move some production overseas to avoid tariffs the European Union is placing on motorcycles made in the U.S. Those tariffs were a response to taxes the U.S. placed on steel and aluminum from Europe.

OPEC countries have agreed to raise the supply of crude oil by 1 million barrels a day. But investors aren’t sure if the cartel will carry it out. Benchmark U.S. crude rose slightly to remain just above $68 per barrel.

The dollar fell against the euro and was unchanged against the yenh.

APPLE CEO

Apple CEO intends to keep speaking out on social issues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to continue lambasting U.S. immigration policies and other issues that trouble him to avoid falling into an “appalling silence.”

Cook outlined his views on when CEOs should protest government policies during a Monday evening appearance at a business conference hosted by Fortune magazine.. His remarks came a week after he condemned the Trump administration’s since-reversed practice of separating children from parents accused of crossing the U.S. border illegally in an interview with The Irish Times.

If he had dodged the politically charged subject, Cook said he would have been cast into “the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of.”

Cooks listed education, privacy rights, the environment and human rights as other key issues for him and Apple.

Immigration is a sensitive subject that can also affect Apple’s business because it relies on a pipeline of employees who come from outside the U.S. to fill thousands of the engineering jobs required to design and program the iPhones, Macs, iPads and other gadgets that have turned it into the world’s most valuable company.

Leaders at other major U.S. technology companies that rely heavily on foreign-born programmers have also decried President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration since taking office last year.

CALIFORNIA-CLIMATE CHANGE LAWSUITS

US judge throws out climate change lawsuits against big oil

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. judge who held a hearing about climate change that received widespread attention ruled Monday that Congress and the president were best suited to address the contribution of fossil fuels to global warming, throwing out lawsuits that sought to hold big oil companies liable for the Earth’s changing environment.

Noting that the world has also benefited significantly from oil and other fossil fuel, Judge William Alsup said questions about how to balance the “worldwide positives of the energy” against its role in global warming “demand the expertise of our environmental agencies, our diplomats, our Executive, and at least the Senate.”

Alsup’s ruling came in lawsuits brought by San Francisco and neighboring Oakland that accused Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP and Royal Dutch Shell of long knowing that fossil fuels posed serious risks to the environment, but still promoting them as environmentally responsible.

The lawsuits said the companies created a public nuisance and should pay for sea walls and other infrastructure to protect against the effects of climate change — construction that could cost billions of dollars.

The Oakland city attorney’s offices did not immediately have comment. John Cote, a spokesman for the San Francisco city attorney’s office, said the office was reviewing the ruling and would decide its next steps “shortly,” but the lawsuit had “forced a public court proceeding on climate science.”

New York City, several California counties and at least one other California city filed similar suits.

MARIJUANA MEDICINE

Medical milestone: US OKs marijuana-based drug for seizures

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Monday approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law, despite growing legalization for recreational and medical use.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication, called Epidiolex, to treat two rare forms of epilepsy in patients 2 years and older. But it’s not quite medical marijuana.

The strawberry-flavored syrup is a purified form of a chemical ingredient found in the cannabis plant — but not the one that gets users high. It’s not yet clear why the ingredient, called cannabidiol, or CBD, reduces seizures in some people with epilepsy.

British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals studied the drug in more than 500 children and adults with hard-to-treat seizures, overcoming numerous legal hurdles that have long stymied research into cannabis.

FDA officials said the drug reduced seizures when combined with older epilepsy drugs. FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said his agency had supported research on cannabis-derived products “for many years.”

The FDA has previously approved synthetic versions of another cannabis ingredient for medical use, including severe weight loss in patients with HIV.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

Box office top 20: ‘Jurassic World’ debuts with $148M

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was never expected to approach the record-setting heights of 2015’s “Jurassic World,” but it still took a mighty bite out of the box office with a $148 million debut, according to final ticket sales figures Monday.

The opening proved that the 25-year-old “Jurassic Park” franchise remains a massive draw, even when trailed by mediocre reviews. The follow-up to “Jurassic World” (which debuted with $208.8 million three years ago) earned just a 50 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences gave it an A-minus on CinemaScore.

After opening with an animated-feature record $182.7 million last week, Pixar’s acclaimed “Incredibles 2” slid to second with $80.3 million. Rarely have two such popular films filled theaters at once. The weekend’s total ticket sales ranked as one Hollywood’s biggest overall weekends ever.

The rest of the top five included “Ocean’s 8,” and “Tag from Warner Bros. along with “Deadpool 2,” from 20th Century Fox.

TARIFFS-WHISKEY

Jack Daniel’s prices increase in Europe because of tariffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The price of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey will increase in the European Union because of the impact of the bloc’s new 25 percent tariff.

The EU is taxing a range of U.S. imports, including whiskey, in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

Phil Lynch, a spokesman for Jack Daniel’s producer Brown-Forman Corp., said Monday that the price increase for the whiskey will take effect over the next couple months as stockpiled cases of it are sold off.

Lynch said European consumers are expected to see price increases of about 10 percent, but the hikes may vary in some markets because local distributors and stores are involved in setting prices.

About one-fourth of Brown-Forman’s revenues are generated in Europe.

Mexico also recently imposed 25 percent tariffs. But Lynch says Brown-Forman recently increased the price of Jack Daniel’s in Mexico so isn’t planning a fresh price hike there soon.

Shares in Brown-Forman, which is based in Louisville, Kentucky, closed Monday down $1.51, or 3 percent, at $48.30.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON-TARIFFS

Harley, stung by tariffs, shifts some production overseas

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Production of Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in Europe will move from U.S. factories to facilities overseas, The Milwaukee-based company says it’s a consequence of the retaliatory tariffs the EU is imposing on American exports in an escalating trade war with the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has used the iconic American motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. business harmed by trade barriers in other countries, but Harley had warned that tariffs could negatively impact its sales.

Trump tweeted Monday that he’s surprised that Harley-Davidson was first “to wave the White Flag” in the tariff dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

A Harley-Davidson spokesman said the company had nothing to say in response to Trump’s tweet beyond its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The European Union on Friday began rolling out tariffs on American imports including bourbon, peanut butter and orange juice . The EU tariffs on $3.4 billion worth of U.S. products are retaliation for duties the Trump administration is imposing on European steel and aluminum.

GREECE-BAILOUT

Standard and Poor’s ups Greek credit rating by 1 notch to B+

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Standard and Poor’s ratings agency has upgraded Greece’s credit rating by one notch, from B to B+, citing reduced debt servicing risks following a deal last week with the country’s international creditors.

The ratings agency also said late Monday that Greece’s outlook is stable.

Despite the upgrade, Greece’s rating remains well within junk, or non-investment grade, territory. That means some investors will be precluded from investing in Greek bonds, and others will demand a high return on their investment to do so.

Last week, Greece’s European creditors and the International Monetary Fund decided to provide another debt relief package to help wean the country off its rescue loans ahead of the end of the country’s eight-year bailout program in August.

But Greece will remain under enhanced supervision from its creditors.

CHINA-EU

China, EU to form group to modernize global trade rules

BEIJING (AP) — China and the European Union have agreed to launch a group that will work to update global trade rules to address technology policy, subsidies and other emerging irritants and preserve support for international trade amid U.S. threats of import controls.

An EU vice president, (Jyrki Katainen) says actions such as U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral tariff hikes in a technology dispute with Beijing show World Trade Organization rules need to keep pace with changes in business.

Companies worry the U.S.-Chinese dispute could chill global trade and economic growth if other governments respond by raising their own import barriers. Even before Trump took office, economists were warning countries were tightening import restrictions and taking steps to favor their companies over foreign rivals.

U.S. officials complain the WTO, the Geneva-based arbiter of trade rules, requires an overhaul because it is bureaucratic, rigid and slow to adapt to changing business conditions.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of 10 percent to 25 percent on up to $450 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing responded to Washington’s first round of hikes on $34 billion of imports by raising duties on U.S. soybeans, whiskey and other products.

Other governments have similar complaints but Trump has been more direct about challenging Beijing and threatening to disrupt exports.

CHINA-US-TRADE

Mnuchin dismisses reports of tech restrictions on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration officials are denying reports that the United States is readying limitations this week on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China. But the White House itself earlier announced plans to unveil the restrictions by Saturday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter Monday that reports by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg news are “false, fake news. The leaker either doesn’t exist or know the subject very well” and that any restrictions would not be aimed solely at China but at “all countries that are trying to steal our technology.”

Mnuchin’s comment contradicts a May 29 White House statement, which said “the United States will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls for Chinese persons and entities related to the acquisition of industrially significant technology.” It said the controls would be announced by June 30 and would “be implemented shortly thereafter.”

Further confusing matters, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC Monday that “there’s no plans to impose investment restrictions on any countries that are interfering in any way with our country.”

Talk of investment restrictions knocked the Dow Jones industrial average down 328.09 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,252.80 — though the Dow recovered from deeper losses after Navarro’s comments.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.