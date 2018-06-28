WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended June 24th.

FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

Advertisement

3. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “PopularMMOs Presents A Hole New World” by Popular MMOs (HarperCollins)

5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

6. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie!” by Mo Willems (Disney-Hyperion)

9. “Dog Man and Cat Kid” (Dog Man ?4) by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. “The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia” by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)

2. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

3. “Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat” by Bobby Bones (Dey Street Books)

4. “Little Moments of Love” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5. “Yes We (Still) Can” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

6. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

8. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

9. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “A Merciful Silence” by Kendra Elliot (Montlake Romance)

4. “Mister Tonight” by Kendall Ryan (Dream Press)

5. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “The Perfect Mother” by Aimee Molloy (HarperCollins)

7. “White Lace and Promises” by Debbie Macomber (Loveswept)

8. “Shelter for Blythe” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

9. “The Bitter Season” by tami Hoag (Penguin)

10. “The Cottages of Silver Beach” by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

2. “Freakonomics” by S.D. Levitt and S.J. Dubner (HarperCollins)

3. “What Your Clutter is Trying to Tell You” by Kerri L. Richardson (Hay House)

4. “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culilnary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain (HarperPerennial)

5. “Born Trump” by Emily Jane Fox (HarperCollins)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Hemingses of Monticello” by Annette gordon-Reed (W.W. Norton and Co)

8. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

9. “A Brief History of Time” by Stephen Hawking (Random House)

10. “Bad Blood: John Carreyrou (Knopf Doubleday)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.