Writers, other notables react to the death of Harlan Ellison

June 29, 2018 1:11 pm
 
Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other notables react to the death of writer Harlan Ellison:

“Harlan Ellison: There was no one quite like him in American letters, and never will be. Angry, funny, eloquent, hugely talented. If there’s an afterlife, Harlan is already kicking ass and taking down names.” — Stephen King, via Twitter.

“My friend is dead and I am so sad.” — Neil Gaiman, via Twitter.

“Feisty, furious, yet extraordinarily kind and generous; Harlan Ellison was one of a kind. He was family to us Maltins and our hearts go out to his incredible wife Susan. The world will be a duller place without him. #RIPHarlanEllison” — Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, via Twitter.

“RIP Harlan Ellison one of the all-time great sci-fi writers (though he hated the abbreviation!)” — Former writer for “The Simpsons” Al Jean, via Twitter.

“Calling Harlan Ellison a titan of SciFi doesn’t seem to do him justice. His work on comics, film, & novels, including Twilight Zone, Star Trek and Babylon 5, an architect of our imaginations. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends & family, he will be sorely missed.” — San Diego Comic-Con, via Twitter.

“RIP the incomparable Harlan Ellison.” — Michael McKean, via Twitter.

“Ellison and Star Trek went together like hellfire and holy water.” — Staff of StarTrek.com, in a statement.

“My heart is broken. Off to gather what few thoughts I can for awhile. What an awful day. Harlan Ellison is dead.” — Patton Oswalt, via Twitter.

“Harlan was a very gifted writer. I am sorry to hear of his passing.” — William Shatner, via Twitter.

