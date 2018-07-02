Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

2 arrested in fatal shooting after 2016 Meek Mill concert

July 16, 2018 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two people outside a 2016 Meek Mill concert in Connecticut.

Police on Monday said 23-year-old Kyle Hampton, of North Haven, and 33-year-old Tivon Edwards, of New Haven, face first-degree manslaughter and other charges.

Hampton’s bail was set at $1 million and he is scheduled to appear in court July 31. Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. No attorneys were listed in court records.

Travis Ward and Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven, were shot in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford after a concert by rapper Meek Mill on Dec. 30, 2016. Two others were injured by gunfire.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Police previously said the shooting doesn’t appear to be directly related to the rapper.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington