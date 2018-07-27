Listen Live Sports

Actor Ed Westwick won’t be prosecuted over rape allegations

July 27, 2018 3:49 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to file charges against “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick after an investigation was conducted into rape allegations involving three women in 2014.

Prosecutors released a document outlining its decision on Friday after celebrity website TMZ reported the decision involving the British actor.

Westwick’s manager did not return a request for comment Friday.

In two of the instances, prosecutors said there were no witnesses who could sufficiently corroborate the allegations to support a case. In the third instance, the woman did not cooperate with investigators.

Actress Kristina Cohen said in a Facebook post in November that Westwick sexually assaulted in 2014 and she confirmed filing a police report against the actor.

Westwick at the time denied that he had raped or forced himself on any woman.

