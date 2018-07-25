Listen Live Sports

Actor John Goodman in Missouri ad opposing right to work

July 25, 2018 12:19 am
 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Actor John Goodman is featured in a radio ad opposing a right-to-work law on Missouri’s Aug. 7 ballot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the ad is airing in the St. Louis market.

Goodman says the law is marketed as a way to help workers. But he tells voters to “look a little deeper, and you’ll see it’s all about corporate greed.”

Goodman starred on “Roseanne.” He went to high school and college in Missouri.

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists paid for the ad.

Right-to-work supporters say workers should be able to choose whether they pay fees in industries that require union membership.

Missouri lawmakers passed the law banning mandatory union fees last year. Opponents gathered enough signatures to put it to a public vote.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

