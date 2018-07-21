Listen Live Sports

Actor Riz Ahmed praises Sandra Oh as a diversity trailblazer

July 21, 2018 12:41 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Riz Ahmed, who shattered glass ceilings as the first Asian man to win an acting Emmy, is celebrating fellow trailblazer Sandra Oh.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress became the first nominee of Asian descent in the leading drama actress category when Emmy nominations were announced earlier this month.

“I’m incredibly happy for her. Massively well deserved,” Ahmed said Friday at Comic-Con. “I think we’re living in a moment where we are all realizing that it’s not enough to just carry on with business as usual. If we just sleep walk forward, we can end up walking off a cliff and I think a lot of people think we’ve done that politically, both in Europe and in America.”

Last year, Ahmed took home an Emmy for “The Night Of.” Oh received five bids for “Grey’s” and has earned critical praise as a spy hunter in BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

Comic-Con attendees got a look at Ahmed’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff “Venom.” His co-star is Tom Hardy.

