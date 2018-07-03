Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alleged recording of lawyer in Mill case given to newspaper

July 3, 2018 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer representing the Philadelphia judge overseeing rapper Meek Mill’s case has been recorded saying the judge was wrong not to grant a new trial.

Philly.com reports a documentary film crew recorded an off-the-record conversation with attorney Charles Peruto Jr., and a supporter shared it with a reporter.

Peruto says regardless of the alleged tape, he doesn’t believe he said Judge Genece Brinkley made a mistake.

Mill’s attorneys filed another motion last week to try to remove Brinkley from his case saying she showed bias in denying a new trial despite the Philadelphia district attorney’s office agreeing a key witness was not trustworthy.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Brinkley had sentenced Mill to two to four years for a probation violation in a decade-old drug and gun conviction. He served nearly five months.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington