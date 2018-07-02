Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Andy Dick charged with groping woman on Los Angeles street

July 2, 2018 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a woman on a Los Angeles street earlier this year.

City Attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan, says misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges were filed Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.

Mateljan says a woman reported that Dick groped her on April 5.

Dick’s representatives did not immediately respond to an email request for comment about the charges.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old comedian had a long-running stint in the 1990s on NBC’s “NewsRadio” and briefly had his own MTV program, “The Andy Dick Show.”

He has been arrested and sued over several groping accusations, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington