Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

July 2, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow Caledonian University, becoming the first woman to occupy the ceremonial post.

Lennox, who had critical and popular success during the 1980s as the voice of British duo The Eurythmics, said Monday she was “humbled and awed” by her appointment.

She was installed during a special ceremony at the Glasgow campus, where she vowed to use the chancellorship to further the university’s mission.

The 63-year-old Lennox says that while she never earned a degree, she could be considered “an honorary graduate from the school of life.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

She said she comes from a “long line of hardworking Scots” and grew up in an era when “young women from working-class backgrounds gaining university degrees were as rare as kangaroos in the Antarctic.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington