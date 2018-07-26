Listen Live Sports

Authorities: 3 hurt in explosion at Virginia factory

July 26, 2018 9:15 am
 
WOOLWINE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been hurt in an explosion at a factory in Patrick County.

Patrick County Emergency Services Coordinator Steve Allen told news outlets that three injured employees were all alert as they were transported for medical care after the blast Wednesday at Thomas Industrial Fabrication.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast. The Martinsville Bulletin reports the full extent of damage to the building also was not immediately clear. A portion of an exterior wall had caved in.

An investigation is ongoing.

A message left at the facility in Woolwine Thursday morning wasn’t immediately returned. The company’s website says it specializes in the fabrication of custom-made machinery and build-to-print products.

