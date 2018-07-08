Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Beauty queen gives back crown because of #MeToo joke

July 8, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts beauty queen has given up her crown due to a joke about the #MeToo movement.

NBC 10 Boston reports Maude Gorman resigned on Saturday as Miss Plymouth County for the Miss Massachusetts Miss America Organization after an emcee made a joke about the women’s movement on stage.

During the event last week, the host did a skit with someone portraying God. She asks why Miss America officials would get rid of the swimsuit competition, then the person holds up a sign reading “#MeToo.”

Gorman, who is a survivor of sexual assault, says mocking a movement that empowers survivors is “inappropriate” especially by a “women’s empowerment organization.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Miss America Organization posted an apology on its Facebook page saying the skit was not in the script or approved by the board.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington