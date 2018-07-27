Listen Live Sports

Belle Isle museum showcasing antique outboard motors, boats

DETROIT (AP) — A museum on Detroit’s Belle Isle is showcasing antique outboard motors and vintage powerboats on its grounds.

The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is hosting the fourth annual event Saturday on the longtime island park that also will feature historic racing hulls. It’s all in recognition of the history of outboard motor building and boat racing in Michigan and Ontario.

The museum says the outboard was first commercially manufactured in Detroit.

The free event is organized by the Great Lakes Chapter and Southern Ontario Rowboat Motor Chapter of the Antique Outboard Motor Club Inc. and Detroit Historical Society.

