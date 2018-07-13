Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bluegrass museum announces details of grand opening

July 13, 2018 8:09 am
 
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced details of its grand opening this fall.

The opening of the $15 million building in downtown Owensboro, Kentucky, will be celebrated Oct. 18-20 with three days of music highlighting the past, present and future of bluegrass music.

The first event on Thursday, Oct. 18 is private and features artists paying homage to those who shaped bluegrass music. On Friday, there’s an already sold-out concert by Kentucky native Sam Bush.

On Saturday, the museum opens for public tours, with free concerts all day on its outdoor stage featuring a variety of performers, including the Yonder Mountain String Band.

