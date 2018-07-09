Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bruce Springsteen’s childhood home sold

July 9, 2018 7:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A childhood home in New Jersey where Bruce Springsteen lived for seven years has been sold for $255,000.

The Asbury Park Press reports the two-family home at 39 Institute Street in Freehold was listed for $269,900 in November.

The Springsteens lived on the left side of the house from 1955 to 1962.

Springsteen wrote in his autobiography that he recalled being 7 years old in that house when he saw Elvis Presley appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington