Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bucknell drops references to Moonves in wake of allegations

July 30, 2018 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISBUG, Pa. (AP) — Bucknell University has removed some references on its website to alumnus and CBS chief executive Les Moonves amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

The New Yorker magazine published the allegations from several women Friday.

PennLive.com reports Bucknell President John Bravman said in a letter to the university community that the school “will not stand for sexual misconduct — on campus or beyond.”

According to the school’s website, Moonves, a 1971 graduate, gave the school’s commencement address in 2016.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Bravman says web pages that celebrate Moonves’ relationship with the university have been removed.

Moonves has acknowledged he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances years ago, but that he never misused his position to hinder anyone’s career.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the university has removed some, not all references to Moonves from its website.

___

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington