The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Orchestra suspends concertmaster amid allegations

July 27, 2018 4:56 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Orchestra has suspended its longtime concertmaster following the publication of two accounts detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Plain Dealer reports the orchestra said Friday that William Preucil, concertmaster since 1995, had been suspended until “further notice.”

The Washington Post in a story Thursday about sexual misconduct in the classical music world reported a member of the New World Symphony in Miami, where Preucil taught, says he invited her to his hotel room for cigars and “aggressively” kissed her, opened buttons and pushed her onto a bed.

A second New World violinist says Preucil propositioned her in 2000.

The Cleveland Orchestra says it was unaware of the allegations and will conduct an independent investigation.

The Plain Dealer says Preucil was unavailable for comment.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

