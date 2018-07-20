Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Coates leaves The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence

July 20, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates is leaving his job as a national correspondent for The Atlantic, where he rose to prominence over the past decade.

In a company email shared Friday with The Associated Press, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg called Coates a “dear friend” and wrote that Coates wanted to “reflect” on the “significant changes” in his life. Coates has become one of the country’s best-known writers through his magazine work and through “Between the World and Me,” which won the National Book Award in 2015. His essays have included “The Case for Reparations,” in which he called for compensation for the country’s long history of racism, and “The First White President,” about Donald Trump.

Coates has been working on a novel and is on the faculty of NYU’s journalism school.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington