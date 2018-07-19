Comic-Con programming kicks off with ‘The Predator’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actors Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key have gotten the first day of programming at San Diego Comic-Con off to a lively start Thursday morning with an intense look at “The Predator” sequel.

Speaking to some 6,500 audience members in the convention’s biggest programming room, Hall H, director and co-writer Shane Black describes his film as the “dirty half-dozen” and “leaner and meaner” than the original from 1987.

Black also acted in the first film and isn’t the only legacy involved in the new installment. Gary Busey’s son Jake Busey also appears in the film. Busey notes that at 46, he is the same age his father was when he was in “Predator 2.”

20th Century Fox is releasing “The Predator” in theaters nationwide on Sept. 14.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.