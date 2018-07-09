Listen Live Sports

Daredevil Travis Pastrana replicates Evel Knievel’s jumps

July 9, 2018 2:43 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daredevil Travis Pastrana has successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps.

Appearing Sunday night in Las Vegas on the History Channel’s “Evel Live ,” Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot (44-meter) jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot (58-meter) jump. He concluded the event by sailing 149 feet (45 meters) over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was “an honor to live a day in Evel’s boots.”

Knievel tried to jump the fountains in 1967 but crashed just before the landing ramp, crushing his pelvis and fracturing several bones. He died in 2007 at age 69.

The headline for this story has been corrected to show Travis Pastrana’s first name was incorrect.

