Dartmouth hosting conference on race featuring Cornel West

July 13, 2018 12:21 am
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is hosting a conference marking the 25th anniversary of “Race Matters” by Cornel West.

The conference starts Friday. West, professor of the Practice of Public Philosophy at Harvard Divinity School, is participating in the conference throughout the weekend, including a roundtable discussion on Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen scholars, artists, and activists are gathering to discuss race in the United States and note the 25th anniversary of West’s analysis of race in democracy. An anniversary edition of the collection of essays was released in December.

Last summer, he taught a Dartmouth course on African-American sociologist W.E.B. DuBois and has lectured at the college on several other occasions.

