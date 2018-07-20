Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade’s death

July 20, 2018 8:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just a month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic-actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David’s brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June. In an interview, David Spade said “everyone’s pulling it together.” He added: “I think we’re getting in the best place we can at this point.”

Less than three weeks after Spade’s death, her father, Earl Brosnahan, died at age 89 — the day before his daughter’s funeral.

Shortly after his wife’s death, Andy Spade released a statement noting she had “suffered from depression and anxiety.” David Spade has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which provides education and support for families impacted by the disease.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

When asked about the donation, Spade replied, “Well, I think there’s a lot of people that are at a lot of different levels of situations. (New York) is a tough town. It gets stressful. And everybody feels like they’re an inch away from a breakdown. It’s very hard. So, you can’t look down at those people. You just say, ‘Hey! You help each other out if you can.'”

Spade’s new film, the comedy “Father of the Year,” made its Netflix debut Friday.

___

This story has been corrected to show Earl Brosnahan died the day before the funeral, instead of minutes before.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington