Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Destiny’s Child singer Williams seeks mental health help

July 17, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams says she’s seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has “sought help from a great team of health care professionals.”

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams’ post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny’s Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington