Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

D’oh! ‘Simpsons’ writer says show not based in Massachusetts

July 24, 2018 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A veteran writer for “The Simpsons” says the show isn’t based in Massachusetts despite several references to the state.

The Boston Globe reports Mike Reiss recently sat down for a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the show and his new book, “Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons.”

Reiss says the Springfield where the show is set is “nowhere.” He explains the writers chose Springfield as a location because there are more than 40 cities and towns that share the name across the U.S.

Fans have highlighted references to the Bay State in the show, including Mayor Quimby’s New England accent and jokes about Harvard.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Reiss is proud of the success of the show, whose 30th season will premiere this fall.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington