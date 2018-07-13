Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Downton Abbey’ movie to shoot this summer

July 13, 2018 10:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years after going off the air, “Downton Abbey” is coming back as a movie.

Focus Features said Friday that it will this summer begin production on a “Downton” film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year. The primary cast members are all set to return.

Over six seasons, “Downton Abbey” became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will direct the film.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington