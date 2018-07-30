Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
DuSable Museum to host ChangeFest film festival in September

July 30, 2018 5:54 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago will host the #ChangeFest film festival in September.

DuSable will also be an in-kind title sponsor for the event Sept. 28-30 by the group Social Change .

The group’s Executive Director Todd Belcore says the film festival will feature not only film, but fashion, art, music, discussions, receptions, and red carpets.

Social Change describes itself as an organization “committed to the radical transformation of protest into progress” in conjunction with organizers, artists, and legal and legislative action.

