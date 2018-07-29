Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

July 29, 2018 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Netflix series, a black comedy titled “Maniac,” follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial.

Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date, Sept. 21, during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting.

Holland called “Maniac” a “thought-provoking, fever dream of a show.”

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy “Superbad.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington