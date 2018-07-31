Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ex-priest pleads guilty in case spurred by ‘Spotlight’ movie

July 31, 2018 11:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A retired Roman Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to reduced charges of indecent assault in a case where the victim came forward after watching the movie “Spotlight” to say he’d been molested 25 years ago.

The Rev. John Thomas Sweeney had been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. The 74-year-old has denied accusations that he forced the 10-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him while counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving at an elementary school in Lower Burrell.

Sweeney’s lawyer argued the statute of limitations had expired.

He faces up to five years in prison.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The accuser, now in his 30s and serving in the Coast Guard, told authorities he was moved to disclose the allegation after watching “Spotlight,” the Academy Award-winning film about an investigation of priest abuse.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington