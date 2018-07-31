Food experts debate origin of Key lime pie

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Florida Keys culinary experts are furious about a cookbook author’s claim that Key lime pie wasn’t invented in the island chain.

Pastry chef Stella Parks wrote in her book “BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts” that the Borden milk company invented the recipe in 1931 to market sweetened condensed milk, a prime ingredient in Key lime pie.

But Key Westers Tuesday said Key lime pie was a Keys staple before that, citing local newspaper articles from 1926.

David Sloan, author of “The Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook,” says his research proves Key lime pie existed before 1931.

Sloan says the Keys’ signature dessert was perfected in late 1800s Key West by a woman named Aunt Sally, who adapted sponge fishermen’s custom of blending stale Cuban bread, sweetened condensed milk and Key lime juice.

