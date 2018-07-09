Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Superhero pose: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot visits kids’ hospital

July 9, 2018 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Movie star Gal Gadot surprised children at a Virginia hospital with a superpowered superhero moment: She visited them wearing her iconic Amazonian armor costume from the popular “Wonder Woman” film.

Gadot doled out hugs, kisses, and autographs Friday at Inova Children’s Hospital in northern Virginia. She posed for photos with patients and staffers, and those started popping up on social media over the weekend.

One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.

Crews have been shooting “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Washington region in recent weeks.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington