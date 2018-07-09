Listen Live Sports

Georgia police join lip sync battle with ‘Uptown Funk’

July 9, 2018 12:05 am
 
< a min read
MONROE, Ga. (AP) — A lip sync battle among police departments has swept social media in the U.S., with a Georgia force answering the call.

News outlets report officers with the Monroe Police Department recorded a music video set to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” with an assist from the city’s firefighters. Shared Sunday, the video had amassed 150,000 views on Facebook within seven hours.

Monroe police joined other agencies in competing in an unofficial contest, which news outlets characterize as aiming to highlight public safety and improve law enforcement’s image. The phenomenon has spread through challenges issued to other departments. In this instance, Monroe police called out Loganville, Snellville, Social Circle and Winder police.

The Monroe police video includes a disclaimer noting public tax dollars weren’t used in the video’s production.

