Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Giant statue of bare-chested Jeff Goldblum pops up in London

July 19, 2018 6:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Londoners and tourists alike have been bemused to find a giant statue of a bare-chested Jeff Goldblum next to the city’s iconic Tower Bridge.

The 25-foot (7.6-meter) statue, depicting the actor in the reclining pose he made famous in “Jurassic Park,” is meant to mark that film’s 25th anniversary.

Sky’s subscription service Now TV installed the temporary “Jurassic Jeff” statue on the south bank of the Thames Wednesday. The outlandish stunt prompted many selfies and social media posts — though some Twitter users called it “far-fetched,” pointing out that the movie wasn’t filmed in London and nor is Goldblum a London native.

Goldblum played the scientist Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur thriller, and returned to the role this year for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington