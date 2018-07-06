Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 6, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Leonard Leo, outside adviser to President Donald Trump on judicial nominations; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. representative to NATO.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Hutchison.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America; Hutchison.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington