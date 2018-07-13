Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 13, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Victoria Nuland, a former assistant secretary of state.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warner; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — William Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Douglas Lute, a former U.S. representative to NATO.

