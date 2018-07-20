Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 20, 2018 7:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Secretary of State John Kerry; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional nominee in a New York House district.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Pramila Jayapal , D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington