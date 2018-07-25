Listen Live Sports

Hillary Clinton to appear on ‘Madam Secretary’

July 25, 2018 11:18 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall.

CBS on Tuesday announced former secretaries Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will appear on drama’s fifth season premiere on Oct. 7.

CBS says star Tea Leoni, in her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, seeks their advice.

Clinton tweeted it was wonderful to spend some time on the set.

Albright previously appeared on the show during its second season.

Clinton was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Powell was President George W. Bush’s top diplomat, and Albright was the first woman to become secretary of state, during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

