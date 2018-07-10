Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Hundreds treated for heat exposure at Tennessee music fest

July 10, 2018 5:56 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 200 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses at a music festival in Tennessee, with at least 20 taken to a hospital.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said fire crews and Vanderbilt University Medical Center paramedics transported people to the hospital from the Warped Tour traveling punk rock festival at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville.

Scattered showers provided some relief by midafternoon Tuesday. The National Weather Service said high temperatures for the day reached 92 degrees, with the heat index expected to climb to the upper 90s.

News outlets report the festival was scheduled from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

