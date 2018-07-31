Listen Live Sports

J. Lo to receive Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

July 31, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez’s two-decade music career will be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show.

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including “If You Had My Love,” ”Waiting for Tonight,” ”I’m Real” and “Jenny From the Block.”

Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N’ Roses and Beyonce.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with 10. Lopez earned two nods for her Cardi B collaboration, “Dinero,” which also features DJ Khaled.

