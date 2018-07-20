Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
‘Jeopardy!’ winner gets probation for sneaking into emails

July 20, 2018 3:18 pm
 
ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a Michigan college was put on probation Friday for going into the email accounts of professors, administrators and students.

“I am sorry for all the pain I have caused,” said Stephanie Jass, 48, who must return to court after serving a year of probation for unauthorized computer access.

Police said Jass logged into other email accounts without permission over a four-day period after Adrian College reset passwords and assigned everyone the same temporary password. She had a document that listed “comments and problems” of faculty members.

“Nations fear this type of behavior,” Lenawee County Judge Margaret Noe said. “I can’t even imagine the level of the college’s embarrassment.”

Jass’ seven-episode “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2012 was a record at the time for a female contestant. In 2014, Jass performed at Croswell Opera House in Adrian, singing songs and sharing stories about the TV game show.

Another professor who blew the whistle on Jass told police she believed Jass was downloading emails to gain leverage over others.

College president Jeffrey Docking spoke in court. He said he thought of his communications with family when he learned Jass had gained access to his email.

“In the midst of this whole thing, in my opinion, we’ve wasted over $16,000 in attorney fees that could’ve gone to those kids in scholarship support,” Docking said.

