The Associated Press
 
Jude’s ‘Barbarians’ wins Karlovy Vary film fest’s top prize

July 7, 2018 3:36 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Romanian director Radu Jude’s “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians” has won the top prize at the 53nd edition of an international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.

The Karlovy Vary Film Festival’s grand jury chose Jude’s movie that pivots between past and present to explore Romania’s collaboration with Nazi Germany from among 12 contenders for the Crystal Globe on Saturday.

The filmmaker’s previous features, including “Aferim!” (2015) and “Scarred Hearts” (2016), also won awards at international festivals.

“I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians” tackles an uncomfortable period of Romania’s history. The film uses a theatrical reenactment of a Romanian Army massacre of Jews in Ukraine to confront the country’s wartime legacy and current politics.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

