The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
LA’s landmark observatory evacuated due to suspicious item

July 14, 2018 6:15 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the landmark Griffith Observatory overlooking Los Angeles has been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles police spokesman, says the department’s bomb squad was on scene Saturday afternoon.

He says officers located the suspicious item and ordered the evacuations before calling for the bomb squad. The bomb squad was still working to evaluate the situation.

Earlier this week, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from Griffith Observatory and its surrounding park because of a wildfire.

The observatory and urban wilderness park, attractions in their own right, are destinations for movie fans after being prominently featured in decades of films ranging from “Rebel Without a Cause” to “La La Land.”

