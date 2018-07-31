Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lovato’s ‘Sober,’ about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

July 31, 2018 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.

“Sober,” released last month, jumped to No. 56 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after being absent from the chart last week.

Nielsen Music says “Sober” earned 7.2 million streams and sold 18,000 tracks in the tracking week ending July 26. Lovato was hospitalized July 24.

“Sober” turned heads when it was released since 25-year-old Lovato had celebrated six years of sobriety in March. On the song she sings: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Lovato’s “Solo,” a collaboration with British electronic group Clean Bandit, rose to No. 61 on the Hot 100 this week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington