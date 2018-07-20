Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

M. Night Shyamalan debuts ‘Glass’ trailer at Comic-Con

July 20, 2018 9:09 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Director M. Night Shyamalan says he could have launched the trailer for “Glass” in front of the summer’s biggest movies in theaters, but that he wanted to hold it for Comic-Con.

The filmmaker said Friday at the annual comic book convention that he felt strongly that the Hall H audience should be the first to see it.

“It was always meant for you guys,” he said.

The kind of people who turn out for Comic-Con and wait in the massive and sometimes overnight line to get into Hall H are the same kind who once helped turn “Unbreakable” into an enduring film even after it got lukewarm reviews from critics.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“I’ve been dreaming about being in this hall forever,” Shyamalan said. “This is the mecca right here.”

“Glass” melds the worlds of “Unbreakable” and “Split,” two very different films about three very different superhumans, Samuel L. Jackson’s fragile but brilliant Mr. Glass, Bruce Willis’ strong and “unbreakable” David Dunn and James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, who has 24 personalities. The three actors reprise their roles in “Glass.”

The trailer showed the three in an asylum being interviewed by a psychiatrist played by Sarah Paulson who believes that their powers are merely delusions of grandeur.

All but McAvoy, who was sick, turned up in San Diego to promote the film in the convention’s largest venue, the 6,500-seat Hall H.

Shyamalan marveled at how different things are for comic book films now versus when he was preparing to promote “Unbreakable” in 2000. He recalled the studio’s marketing team explaining then that they were going to avoid using the term “comic book” because it was a fringe genre.

“It’s fascinating given what’s happened since then,” he said.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

While little was revealed about what will occur in the film, Shyamalan did tease that his film will likely be on the edge of a PG-13 and R-rating. It will be released in North American theaters in January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington