Marilyn Manson handcuffed in Maine, but it’s just a joke

July 31, 2018 3:34 pm
 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — No, Marilyn Manson didn’t get arrested in Bangor, Maine.

The Bangor Police Department says Manson and an officer were joking around when the rocker was briefly handcuffed. A video of the handcuffing was posted to Manson’s Instagram account.

Lt. Tim Cotton took to Facebook to say it was good, clean fun. He also quips the officer, Curtis Grenier, is no longer allowed to work backstage “except during Lord of the Dance or anything related to Disney.”

Manson and Rob Zombie performed Sunday night, wrapping up a three-day Impact Festival featuring rockers such as Anthrax and Slayer.

