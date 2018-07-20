Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio

July 20, 2018 8:13 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Wahlberg wants you to see the U.S.A. in a Chevrolet.

The 47-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper on Thursday announced he’s launching his first car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio.

Wahlberg is partnering with businessman Jay Feldman, who owns eight Chevy dealerships throughout southeast and mid-Michigan. They say they’ve been friends for several years and became partners in Wahlburgers restaurants in Cleveland and Georgia.

In a statement, Wahlberg says he’s continuously looking for ways to innovate his brand and engage in businesses that’s he’s passionate about. He says he was inspired to “represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet.”

Wahlberg’s business portfolio includes the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, a movie production company, a health and wellness company, and a water line with music mogul Diddy.

