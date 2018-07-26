Listen Live Sports

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

July 26, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the proud parents of a baby girl.

Buble’s representative tells The Associated Press that Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Buble and Lopilato have two sons, Elias and Noah. Lopilato, an Argentine TV actress, posted a photo of her baby girl’s hand Thursday on Instagram.

Buble’s rep says the family is “beyond overjoyed.”

Vida’s middle names are in honor of her parents’ mothers: Amber is Buble’s mother’s name, while Lopilato mother’s name is Betty.

Buble, who is Canadian, is a four-time Grammy winner with hits like “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

